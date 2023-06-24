Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2,130.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.