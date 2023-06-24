Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $76.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

