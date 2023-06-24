Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,828.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,828.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $120,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 713,491 shares of company stock valued at $17,183,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $26.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

