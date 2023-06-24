Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 1,562 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.