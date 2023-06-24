Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 2,023 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

