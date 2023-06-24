Wedmont Private Capital Invests $217,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $90.35 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

