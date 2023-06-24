Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

NDAQ opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.