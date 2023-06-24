Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 292 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of WRB opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

