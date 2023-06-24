Wedmont Private Capital Takes $212,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IR opened at $63.35 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

