Wedmont Private Capital Takes $216,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

