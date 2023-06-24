Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

