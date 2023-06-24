Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.13 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

