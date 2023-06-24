Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

