Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of WGO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

