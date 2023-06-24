World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,969,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the previous session’s volume of 448,944 shares.The stock last traded at $22.28 and had previously closed at $22.30.

World Kinect Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

