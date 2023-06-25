10,000 Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ opened at $52.98 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.