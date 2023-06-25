1,575 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $194.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

