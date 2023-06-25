16,965 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHCV stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.