1,697 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Lear Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.