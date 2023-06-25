18,217 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of SJW Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in SJW Group by 715.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 96,130 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in SJW Group by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 46,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

SJW Group Stock Down 4.0 %

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $68.77 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Read More

