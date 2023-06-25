18,700 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
Shares of CPRX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
