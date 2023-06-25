3,322 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

