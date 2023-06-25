4,630 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.