Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.