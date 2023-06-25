Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.