Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Alphabet by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 36,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 82,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

