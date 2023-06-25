Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,264 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

