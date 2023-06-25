Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

