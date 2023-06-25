AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.17% of AMERISAFE worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 256.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 1.5 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $76.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.