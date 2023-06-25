Analysts Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Price Target at $27.96

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,105 shares of company stock worth $14,729,792. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

