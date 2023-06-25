Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $156.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

