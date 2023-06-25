Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 23,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Apple by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 20,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

