Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $187.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

