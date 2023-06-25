Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.6% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $187.56. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

