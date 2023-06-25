Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 11.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 162,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 94,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $187.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.