Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $187.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.57. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

