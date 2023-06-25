Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

