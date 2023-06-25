Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 6,200 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $155,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Asana Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE ASAN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
