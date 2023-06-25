Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 6,200 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $155,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Asana by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120,270 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Asana by 46.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Asana by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Asana by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

