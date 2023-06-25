Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

ATO opened at $114.42 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

