Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $335.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

