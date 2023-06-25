Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $167.85 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.91 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average is $177.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

