B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 434,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,393,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after buying an additional 161,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,322,000 after buying an additional 142,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $264.33 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.42. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

