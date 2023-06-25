B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 418,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 698,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,302,000 after purchasing an additional 92,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,031,693 shares of company stock valued at $63,165,941 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.24 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.27, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

