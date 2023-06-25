Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

