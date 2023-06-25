Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 810 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.26 and a 200-day moving average of $458.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.