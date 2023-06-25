Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

