Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in nCino by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in nCino by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in nCino by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,454 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nCino Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

NCNO opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.