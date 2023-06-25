Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 121 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

ECL opened at $178.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

