Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 558 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

