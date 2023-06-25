Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $224.35 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

